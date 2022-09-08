Health of Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Deteriorates: Medical Report

Nasser Abu Hamid, 49, a cancer patient serving a life sentence in Israeli prisons, is currently battling death due to the deterioration of his health condition, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

PPS cited a novel medical report saying that Abu Hamid is battling death and that a press conference will be held this evening to discuss this issue.

Abu Hamid, 49, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, entered into a coma earlier this year after suffering a severe inflammation of the lungs as a result of bacterial contamination.

The Prisoner’s Club: A new medical report states that the prisoner Nasser Abu Hmeid, who has #cancer, is dying.#SaveNasser#الاسير_مش_رقم pic.twitter.com/HnYh1GMshE — Palestine captives (@Palestinecapti1) September 8, 2022

Last month, the PLO Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission said a tumor recently detected in Abu Hamid’s head was a result of the Israeli Prisoner Service’s failure to deal with his health condition at an earlier stage.

The family of Abu Hamid has previously appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)