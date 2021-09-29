Palestinian Unity & Popular Resistance: A New Intifada? (VIDEO)

Presented by the Education-Visibility Committee of Jewish Voice for Peace – Los Angeles, the webinar was focused on the nature of the new Palestinian resistance today throughout Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. What ignited it? Who is involved? What are its limitations? What are its prospects for success?

Three Palestinian intellectuals, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, Awad Abdelfattah, and Issam Adwan discuss and analyze these ongoing events.

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books on Palestine including, “My Father Was a Freedom Fighter,” “The Last Earth” and his latest “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons.”

Awad Abdelfattah is the former Secretary-general of the National Democratic Assembly Party (Balad) and a former member of the Follow-Up Higher Committee, which is an umbrella organization encompassing leaders of the different Palestinian political parties and movements in Israel. Currently, he is the coordinator of the One Democratic State Campaign (ODSC).

Issam Adwan is the Gaza project manager for We Are Not Numbers, he is a trained translator/interpreter, journalist, and English teacher.

(Education-Visibility Committee of Jewish Voice for Peace – Los Angeles)