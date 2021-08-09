Israeli Soldiers Injure Palestinians during Anti-Settlement Protests in West Bank

Palestinian protestors have been severely injured after being shot by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration over illegal Jewish settlements in the village of Beita, on the outskirts of occupied Nablus.

According to Ahmad Jibril, director of the Red Crescent emergency center in Nablus, Palestinian protestors gathered at a rally were violently dispersed by the Israeli occupation forces who injured one after shooting a rubber-coated steel bullet in his hand and hitting four others with canisters in the head. Scores of others suffered suffocation as a result of tear gas inhalation.

Watch | Dozens of Israeli occupation soldiers in full battle gear storm the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank, today.#SaveBeita pic.twitter.com/6zGoqVNztx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 9, 2021

Jibril added that another Palestinian was seriously injured and rushed to hospital after falling from a height after being chased by soldiers.

The village has seen regular demonstrations to voice anger at a nearby Israeli settler outpost, often leading to violent dispersals by occupation forces.

The settlers agreed to leave the outpost last month under a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, following weeks of demonstrations by Palestinians.

Saddened to hear of another Palestinian fatality in #Beita Village yesterday. We call on the Israeli authorities to carry out a swift and thorough investigation. HMCG @Diane_Corner and like-minded Heads of Mission visited Beita on Thursday to hear from residents. pic.twitter.com/t73w9rUEoF — UKinJerusalem🇬🇧 (@UKinJerusalem) August 7, 2021

But some of the outpost’s buildings remained, locked and under military guard. Palestinians, who claim the land the outpost is on, have vowed to continue their demonstrations.

Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians and wounded more than 300 since these protests started in May. Palestinians in the area have recently started rallying after midnight, using torches, lasers and burning tires in an effort to push the settlers out.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)