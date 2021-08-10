Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Woman in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces last night opened fire at a Palestinian woman near the village of Huwwara, to the south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring her in the leg and detaining her, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that the Israeli soldiers shot the woman, who was not immediately identified, as she was near the main square that leads to the Nablus-Qalqilya road and the illegal settlement of Yitzhar.

#photo of the Palestinian young lady who was shot by the IOF at the Huwwara checkpoint, southern Nablus, a short while ago pic.twitter.com/OnFNO8obVX — NewPress (@NewPress_en) August 9, 2021

Israel claimed the woman was shot after attempting a stabbing attack, which could not be independently verified.

The woman’s condition was not immediately known.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)