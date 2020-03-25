Israeli Soldiers Prevent Volunteers from Disinfecting Old Town in Hebron

Israeli soldiers on Tuesday prevented Palestinian volunteers from disinfecting the old town in Hebron (Al-Khalil) and from educating the local population on the coronavirus pandemic.

Local activist Muhannad Jabari told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that the Israeli soldiers prevented the volunteers from spraying the Palestinian neighborhoods with disinfectants.

Jabari added the soldiers forced the volunteers to leave the area without completing their mission.

More than 30,000 Palestinians live in the Israeli-controlled section of Hebron, known as H2, amidst several hundred fanatic settlers protected by a large Israeli army force.

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories through harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalizing property and other forms of violence.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)