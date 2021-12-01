‘The Lion of Jerusalem’: Famous South African Poet Pays Tribute to Yasser Arafat (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nelson Mandela’s Poet Laureate Zolani Mkiva released a tribute song to Palestinian icon and leader Yasser Arafat on November 29, marking United Nations Day for Palestine.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was instituted in 1977 by the UN General Assembly with Resolution 32/40 B, which encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.

The tribute song, which is entitled “Yasser Arafat: The Lion of Jerusalem”, is a testament to the strong solidarity of the South African people towards Palestinians in their struggle for freedom and justice.

In a recent interview with the South African radio Voice of the Cape, Mkiva remembered the strong relationship between late South African President Nelson Mandela and Arafat, saying that they were “very fond of each other and respected each other very well”.



This tribute, Mkiva told Voice of Cape, is “a way to cement that bond between us and the people of Palestine,” in the hope that Palestine “will be free at last”.

Zolani Mkiva, who descends from a renowned line of orators and imbongis (folk poets), is considered one of the most famous South African poets of his times.

