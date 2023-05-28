Israeli Special Units Raid Nafha Prison, Transfer 90 Palestinian Prisoners to another Section

Israeli special units stormed Section 12 in the Israeli prison of Nafha on Sunday and forcibly moved 90 Palestinian prisoners to Section 10, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS added that the Israeli repression units embarked on a campaign of massive search inside Section 12 after forcibly evacuating the prisoners.

4,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 1,000 under administrative detention.

In recent years, Palestinian prisoners have launched multiple strikes to demand better imprisonment conditions, including an end to the unjustified Israeli policy of raiding prisoners’ sections.

(WAFA, PC)