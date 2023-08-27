Israeli Special Units Raid Palestinian Section of Nafha Prison

Israeli special forces carried out on Sunday a raid on Room No. 81 in Section 13 of Nafha Prison, where Palestinian prisoners are held, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The raid involved extensive search operations, raising concerns about the treatment of Palestinian prisoners there.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), the targeted section, which was subjected to the raid, currently houses prisoners who were recently transferred from Asqalan Prison to Nafha Prison.

PPS said in a statement that the prisoners who were recently transferred from Asqalan to Nafha prisons reportedly experienced incidents of mistreatment and abuse during their transfer. Moreover, their personal belongings were subjected to deliberate vandalism and destruction during the process.

The Yamaz units, the Israeli suppression forces responsible for the raid, have been widely criticized for their methods and the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Human rights organizations have consistently raised concerns about the rights and dignity of Palestinian prisoners being violated during such operations.

(WAFA, PC)