Palestinian Athletes Win 8 Medals in Arab Youth Muay Thai Championship in Libya

Palestinian athletes have won 8 medals, including 2 gold and 6 bronze, in the Arab Youth Muay Thai Championship in Libya.

Palestinian athletes have won a remarkable total of 8 medals, including 2 gold and 6 bronze, in the Arab Youth Muay Thai Championship held recently in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Among the standout achievements was young Mosab Mustafa, who secured the gold medal after emerging victorious in 4 intense matches.

Another shining star was Layan Eleis, who won the 51kg weight class, capturing a gold medal and adding to the Palestinian tally.

The bronze medals were also claimed by determined Palestinian athletes Laith Khalid, Adam Akila, Ibrahim Abu Jamous, Baraa Khanfar, Mohammad Jalal, and Omar Natasha.

The Palestinian representation went beyond the athletes, as international referees Hudhaifa Abu Al-Hajj and Zaher Shreid, both from the Palestinian refugee community in Lebanon, contributed their expertise to officiate several matches.

The Arab Youth Muay Thai Championship was held in Tripoli from August 21 to 27. It saw the participation of around 200 athletes representing 15 Arab countries, including Libya, the UAE, Syria, Morocco, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Lebanon, Kuwait, Mauritania, Algeria, and Tunisia.

(PC, WAFA)