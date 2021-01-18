Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza Strip, Cause Damage to Property (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes attacked, very early this morning, areas in the south of the Gaza Strip causing heavy damage to property but no injuries, reported the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli warplane fired two missiles at a location east of Rafah, causing fire and destroying it in total, and at an open agricultural area causing a deep hole in the ground and damage to the site.

Israeli warplanes attacked Gaza early morning. pic.twitter.com/TkKyMtkG3N — Ahmed Shameya (@Ahmedwsh95) January 18, 2021

Another warplane fired two missiles at a location ear of Khan Yunis, destroying it and damaging private property.

Israel claimed the attacks came after two projectiles were fired from Gaza into the sea and fell near the southern Israeli coast without causing any damage or bodily harm.

Israeli aerial targets sites, swathes of agriculture land southern Gaza https://t.co/V5ppGegEnA — Joe Catron (@jncatron) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles infiltrated this morning the borders east of Khan Yunis and leveled agricultural lands, reported WAFA.

Military vehicles went dozens of meters deep into the besieged Gaza Strip, destroyed land and built dirt mounds under the cover of fire and smoke before leaving the area and returning to the Israeli side of the border.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)