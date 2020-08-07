Israeli Warplanes Strike Northern Gaza

August 7, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli warplanes Friday overnight stroke a site in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli fighter jet and an Israeli drone targeted a site north of the town, setting on it fire and causing properties damages. No human casualties were reported.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*