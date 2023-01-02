Israeli Minister Says Iran Nuclear Program is ‘Biggest Threat’ Facing Israel

January 2, 2023
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant. (Photo: המכללה האקדמית ספיר, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has said Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons is currently the biggest threat facing Israel, The New Arab reported.

The new minister, part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government, said the threat from Iran “is a great and complex challenge”, along with operations being carried out by Palestinians.

“The security establishment under my leadership, in joint effort between all its branches, will have the [necessary] response prepared that will allow the Israeli government to take any decision to curb Iran’s nuclear effort,” Galant said.

A former commander of Israel’s southern region, Galant has served in several ministerial posts in Netanyahu’s previous cabinets.

His predecessor, Benny Gantz, said last week that Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years.

