Two Palestinian Children Arrested by Israeli Forces near Jericho

The Israeli army detained two children on Monday, after raiding and ransacking their family homes near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers broke into the Treifat Bedouin community in the al-Diyouk al-Fouqa village.

They arrested Mustafa Rashaydeh, 12, and Adnan Rashaydeh, 17, after breaking into their family homes and interrogating their parents. Israeli forces reportedly spread havoc and destruction in their homes.

According to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization Addameer, 150 children are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)