UNSC Resolution Comes Late and is Not Enough – Arab League Chief

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Security Council Resolution came late and is not enough to stop Israel’s war machine, according to the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Aboul Gheit.

“Resolution No. 2272, which was adopted yesterday, Friday, is an attempt to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip and to save people, especially women and children, from a catastrophic situation, but it is not enough to stop Israel’s war machine, particular it does not include a ceasefire,” the Arab League chief said in a statement.

Aboul Gheit said that the decision came after stalling and delay at the request of Israel, stressing that what is required is not only the introduction of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip but also primarily the protection of civilians from the continuous bombing.

The only solution is a sustainable ceasefire, and the launch of a major relief operation to include hundreds of thousands of people who currently lack the minimum necessities for life, according to Aboul Gheit

“Every step to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza is in the right direction, but addressing the humanitarian catastrophe cannot be achieved through partial measures or palliatives to absorb the anger of world public opinion over what is happening in Gaza,” the statement added.

The Secretary-General also stressed that rejecting an immediate ceasefire is a “license to kill,” explaining that Arab efforts will not stop to reach an end to the war.

Aboul Gheit called on the United States to reassess the situation and make the correct decision from both a humanitarian and political standpoint instead of indulging Israel’s desire to inflict collective punishment and revenge against 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip.

After several days of delay, the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 2722, calling for “unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip”.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has accused Washington of “dragging out the negotiating process, deviating from the normal transparent work”.

The resolution calls for boosting aid deliveries to the besieged Gaza Strip. However, it falls short of enforcing a clear UN aid mechanism. Additionally, it does not call for a ceasefire.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

