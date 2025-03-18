Israel’s Airstrikes on Gaza ‘Will Cost Lives’ of Captives – Families Forum

Freed Israeli captive Alexander Trufanov. (Photo: Qassam military media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The forum dismissed a statement from the Israeli premier’s office that the military offensive was aimed at freeing captives, saying it was  “complete misdirection.”

Relatives of Israeli captives held in Gaza have accused their government of “choosing to give up the lives of the hostages” following renewed airstrikes on the enclave.

“The greatest fear of the families, of the hostages and of Israeli citizens has been realized,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are horrified, furious and scared by the intentional shattering of the process of returning our loved ones from the terrible Hamas captivity,” the statement added.

‘Complete Misdirection’

The forum warned that resuming military operations before securing the release of all captives “will cost us the 59 hostages who are still in Gaza and who can still be saved and returned.”

It dismissed a statement from the Israeli premier’s office that the offensive was aimed at freeing captives, saying it was  “complete misdirection” since “military pressure endangers hostages and soldiers.”

Only 24 of the 59 captives are believed to be alive, according to the Times of Israel.

“The ceasefire must be resumed. Many lives are at stake,” the Forum stated, adding that “There will be no security, no victory, and no redemption until the last hostage returns home,” it concluded.

Emergency Protest

The Times of Israel reported that the forum was expected to hold an emergency protest outside Benjamin Nentayahu’s office in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

“There is nothing more urgent than this!” they said on X. “With each passing day, the danger to the hostages grows. Military pressure could further endanger their lives and complicate efforts to bring them home safely.”

The latest airstrikes have killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)

