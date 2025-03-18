Israel’s Airstrikes on Gaza ‘Will Cost Lives’ of Captives – Families Forum

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Relatives of Israeli captives held in Gaza have accused their government of “choosing to give up the lives of the hostages” following renewed airstrikes on the enclave.

“The greatest fear of the families, of the hostages and of Israeli citizens has been realized,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Tuesday.

🚨 412 Dead, Over 500 Injured: Gaza Under Siege as Brutal Israeli Airstrikes Continue Since dawn on Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 412 Palestinians and injured over 500. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, condemned the… pic.twitter.com/d6NnxCb2GD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2025

“We are horrified, furious and scared by the intentional shattering of the process of returning our loved ones from the terrible Hamas captivity,” the statement added.

‘Complete Misdirection’

The forum warned that resuming military operations before securing the release of all captives “will cost us the 59 hostages who are still in Gaza and who can still be saved and returned.”

It dismissed a statement from the Israeli premier’s office that the offensive was aimed at freeing captives, saying it was “complete misdirection” since “military pressure endangers hostages and soldiers.”

The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 18, 2025

Only 24 of the 59 captives are believed to be alive, according to the Times of Israel.

“The ceasefire must be resumed. Many lives are at stake,” the Forum stated, adding that “There will be no security, no victory, and no redemption until the last hostage returns home,” it concluded.

Emergency Protest

The Times of Israel reported that the forum was expected to hold an emergency protest outside Benjamin Nentayahu’s office in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

Families of Deceased hostages: “Unfortunately, it was too late for us. But for other hostages—it is not too late. THEIR LIVES CAN STILL BE SAVED.” Following the collapse of the ceasefire, families of deceased hostages whose bodies were recovered made a statement in Jerusalem.… pic.twitter.com/UJAT2G1oCy — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) March 18, 2025

“There is nothing more urgent than this!” they said on X. “With each passing day, the danger to the hostages grows. Military pressure could further endanger their lives and complicate efforts to bring them home safely.”

The latest airstrikes have killed over 400 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)