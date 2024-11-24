Kamal Adwan Director Wounded as Israel Kills 1,000 Healthcare Workers in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Abu Safiya sustained an injury to his left thigh following an Israeli bombardment targeting the hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The condition of the Kamal Adwal Hospital Director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, has “deteriorated” on Sunday after being injured in an Israeli quadcopter attack on a medical facility the day before, according to Al-Jazeera.

On Sunday, Israel bombed the Kamal Adwan Hospital again, following an earlier attack that wounded the hospital director.

The attack, carried out by an occupation drone, struck the hospital’s oxygen station, raising fears of a potential fire caused by an oxygen leak.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s injury has heightened concerns about his health, particularly given the severe shortage of doctors and the extensive damage to medical equipment at the hospital.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is one of only three barely functioning medical facilities in the northernmost part of the Gaza Strip.

“I was injured while at my place of work (at the hospital), this is an honor for me. My blood is not more valuable than the blood of others,” Dr. Abu Safiya said in a video that was shared on social media.

🚨HERO : Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, injured in an Israeli drone strike that bombed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza, vowed from his hospital bed to continue his humanitarian mission. pic.twitter.com/p1V0X3YzVO — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) November 24, 2024

“We will continue to provide humanitarian care no matter what; we are steadfast before the world, which is unjust and has violated our rights,” he continued.

The hospital director was wounded by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli quadcopter while he was checking on patients, Al-Jazeera reported.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Dr. Abu Safiya has refused to abandon the hospital.

At the end of October, Israeli forces killed his eight-year-old son after the director defied military evacuation orders.

Before his injury, Abu Safiya revealed that Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last semi-functional hospitals in northern Gaza, had been targeted multiple times, detailing each incident.

In recent weeks, the hospital has been attacked by Israel over eight times.

“Unfortunately, this is happening while we are calling on the world, humanitarian, and human rights organizations to intervene urgently to save the health system,” Abu Safiya said.

On November 21, Israel bombarded the hospital, injuring six medical staff members, some critically. The attack destroyed the hospital’s main generator, punctured its water tanks, and damaged or destroyed much of its essential equipment.

The bombing came less than a day after Israel committed a massacre on a residential block near the hospital, killing at least 66 people and injuring over 100.

Approximately 200 people were present during the attack, Abu Safiya reported at the time.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya talks about the daily Israeli attacks on the hospital as well as the catastrophic conditions threatening the lives of the injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted the oxygen generator. pic.twitter.com/OK5r5mKNdB — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) November 24, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,211 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,576 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)