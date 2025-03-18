By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 400 Palestinians have been killed in renewed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Several world leaders and UN officials condemned on Tuesday Israel’s renewal of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip which has resulted in the killing of over 400 Palestinians by midday.

‘Blatant Violation’ – Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel’s latest airstrikes as “a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” adding that it “represents a dangerous escalation that threatens to have severe consequences for the stability of the region.”

“Egypt reiterates its full rejection of Israel’s aggression aimed at reintroducing tension to the region and undermining efforts to achieve de-escalation and restore stability,” the statement added.

The ministry called on the international community “to intervene immediately to halt Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip in order to prevent the region from falling back into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence.”

Cairo also urged “all parties to exercise restraint and allow mediators to resume efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire.”

‘Barbaric Bombing’ – Jordan

Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan reportedly called on the international community to halt Israeli “barbarism” in the Gaza Strip, describing its actions against the Palestinians as a “war on humanity.”

“We have been following since last night Israel’s aggressive and barbaric bombing of the Gaza Strip,” government spokesperson Mohammed Momani said, underlining “the need to stop this aggression”. Read more: https://t.co/eUaRQxxS4B pic.twitter.com/9f77k5i6ta — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) March 18, 2025

According to the Jordanian Roya News, a government spokesperson Mohammed Momani said, “We have been following since last night Israel’s aggressive and barbaric bombing of the Gaza Strip.” He underlined “the need to stop this aggression”.

‘Threatens Regional Stability’ – Turkiye

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza this morning (18 March) demonstrates that the Netanyahu government’s genocide policy has entered a new phase.”

“Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that at a time “when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region.”

The ministry was “unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence,” and urged the international community to “take a decisive stance against Israel to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Leaders ‘Doing Nothing’ – Francesca Albanese

“As the world wakes up to the harrowing images of children slain by Israeli bombs across the entire Gaza Strip AGAIN, we cannot bear witness to global leaders JUST. DOING. NOTHING,” UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said on X.

As the world wakes up to the harrowing images of children slain by Israeli bombs across the entire Gaza Strip AGAIN, we cannot bear witness to global leaders JUST. DOING. NOTHING. This is an acceleration of the genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people as… pic.twitter.com/WV8Tt0ehgM — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) March 18, 2025

“This is an acceleration of the genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people as a whole. We already failed to prevent it and our Governments have an even greater obligation to stop it now,” she stressed.

‘Great Tragedy’ – Norway

The Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store denounced the attacks saying, “For the people in Gaza, this is a great tragedy.”

“They are almost without protection. Many of them live in tents and the ruins of what has been destroyed,” Store reportedly told public broadcaster NRK.

Store urged the international community to call for an end to the bombing of areas with unprotected people.

“There is reason to believe that Israel has the green light, and they also have weapons to do this, and they also have airpower,” Store added, underlining that attacks further reduce the chances of Israel and Hamas swiftly reaching an agreement on the ceasefire.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said: “This is a nightmare. Both for the hard-pressed Palestinian civilian population, who need peace, and for the Israeli hostages and their families, who have hoped that they can return home.”

Eide called for an immediate stop in fighting for the resumption of the ceasefire negotiations.

‘Direct US Responsibility’ – Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s attacks as “a continuation of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing in occupied Palestine and emphasized the direct responsibility of the US government for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.”

محکومیت شدید دور جدید حملات رژیم صهیونیستی به غزه اسماعیل بقائی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه دور جدید حملات رژیم صهیونیستی علیه مردم بی‌دفاع #غزه و قتل‌عام چندصد غیرنظامی فلسطینی از جمله زنان و کودکان معصوم که همزمان با ادامه محاصره غذایی و دارویی این باریکه و با چراغ سبز ایالات… pic.twitter.com/7gSiMYzZ8e — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) March 18, 2025

Spokesman Ismail Baqaei also emphasized the responsibility of all governments and the United Nations to stop the genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, according to a statement on X. He considered inaction in response to the genocide, “which are committed with the full partnership and complicity of the United States, Britain, and some other Western countries – as paving the way for the collapse of the legal and normative system based on the United Nations Charter.”

Baqaei warned of the catastrophic consequences and implications of the situation on global peace and security.

‘More Despair’ – UNRWA

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini urged “a return to the ceasefire.”

#Gaza: Awful scenes of civilians killed among them children following waves of heavy bombardment from Israeli Forces overnight. Fueling “hell on earth” by resuming the war will only bring more despair & suffering. A return to the ceasefire is a must. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) March 18, 2025

“Fueling ‘hell on earth’ by resuming the war will only bring more despair & suffering,” Lazzarini stated.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement, exchange prisoners, release detainees, and return to negotiations.

Varadkar reportedly said he would discuss the dangerous situation in the Middle East with EU leaders at the European Council meeting this week and urge them to agree on a clear and unified European position aimed at halting any further escalation.

Spain

“I can’t find the words to describe the situation in Gaza,” Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reportedly told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero. “We must mourn and reject this new wave of violence and these new bombings, which indiscriminately hit the civilian population,” he said.

El vídeo que publicó Trump sobre cómo quieren que sea Gaza no dejaba lugar a dudas sobre el plan de limpieza étnica en Palestina. El genocidio nunca ha cesado y esta noche Israel ha vuelto a la más cruel ofensiva en Gaza. ¡Embargo formal de armas ya! — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) March 18, 2025

Albares added that Spain has condemned Israel for cutting off humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza since the first phase of the ceasefire ended earlier this month.

“As a reminder, all of this goes against international humanitarian law,” he said.

Spanish politician, Ione Belarra, called for an immediate arms embargo.

‘Respect Terms’ of Ceasefire – Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged “all parties to respect the terms” of the Gaza ceasefire “and for it to be implemented in full.”

Australia urges all parties to respect the terms of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. All civilians must be protected. pic.twitter.com/Q6XrjmeG13 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) March 18, 2025

Referring to Hamas as a “terrorist group,” Wong urged Hamas to release all Israeli captives “immediately.” She also called on Israel to “provide basic services and facilitate humanitarian assistance.”

‘Refrain from Escalatory Action’ – China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China was “following closely” the ongoing situation.

“We hope both parties will work to enable the continued and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, refrain from any escalatory action and prevent further deepeing of the humanitarian crisis.”

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, we hope parties will work to enable the continued and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, refrain from any escalatory action and prevent further deepening the humanitarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/3XY9dmmeOa — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) March 18, 2025

‘Dangerous’ – Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard reportedly described the resumption of Israeli bombing of Gaza and the large number of deaths, including children, as “dangerous.”

She called for a commitment to a ceasefire, ensuring aid access, and achieving a permanent end to the fighting.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)