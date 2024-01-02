Joint Operations and More Merkavas – Resistance Roundup – DAY 88

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Not even the killing of one of Hamas’ top leaders would alter the outcomes on the battlefield across Gaza.

On Tuesday, June 2, an Israeli drone killed the Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, in Beirut.

Israel is keen on enlarging the area of conflict so that it may distract from its ongoing military defeat in Gaza.

The statements below are unedited, and were communicated by the groups using their Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“In a joint operation with our brothers in Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigade, our heroic fighters rain down dense, successive barrages of bullets on enemy vehicles storming the Jenin camp. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to engage with a Zionist infantry force consisting of 5 soldiers from point-blank range using machine guns and hand grenades east of Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip. Our fighters confirmed their elimination and returned safely to their bases. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers southeast of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of vehicles and soldiers of the occupation northeast of Al-Bureij Camp with heavy mortar shells.

Israeli media reported that 1,600 soldiers show symptoms of combat stress reaction as the country's mental health system faces collapse.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis city. “Al-Qassam Brigades target an Israeli troop carrier with a guerilla action explosive device in the Ma’an area, southeast of Khan Yunis city. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell in the Ma’an area, southeast of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Mahatta area in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to eliminate 5 Zionist soldiers from point-blank range northeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters bombarded the military concentrations in the Al-Mahatta area in Khan Yunis with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells. “Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers using machine guns, causing certain casualties in the areas of advance in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Our fighters bombarded the military gatherings around the Mosque of ‘Ibad al-Rahman in central Khan Yunis with a barrage of regular 60 caliber mortar shells. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an RPG shell east of Al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip. “We bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Zeir Junction in the Ma’an area east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of 60mm standard mortar shells. “We bombed Sderot and the settlements of the envelope with a rocket barrage.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting zionist military vehicles in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj axis, east of Gaza.

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, as follows:

Eastern Sector:

At 11:30, an aerial attack was launched on the newly established enemy Israeli Command Headquarters 91 in Eilit (northeast of Safad) with a sweeping drone, accurately hitting its target. At 15:00, targeting the Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, achieving direct hits. At 15:30, targeting an Israeli enemy soldiers’ position near the Al-Marj site with missile weapons, achieving direct hits. At 16:25, targeting newly installed enemy espionage equipment placed on cranes near the “Ramim” barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. At 22:25, targeting a group of Israeli enemy soldiers near Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries. At 23:00, after the Israeli enemy withdrew its dead and wounded previously targeted near Al-Marj site, targeting a new group of Israeli enemy soldiers who came to inspect the area with guided weapons, causing deaths and injuries.

ISRAELI ARMY: 31 soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip battles during the last 24 hours.

Western Sector:

At 9:00, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Zar’it barracks with appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries. At 15:00, targeting the Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. At 17:35, targeting an Israeli enemy soldiers’ position near the Jal al-Alam site with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit. At 18:00 , targeting the Metat barracks with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)