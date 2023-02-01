Netanyahu Asks Greece to Vote in Israel’s Favor at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday asked Greece to vote in Israel’s favor at the United Nations, his office has revealed.

The request was reportedly made during a meeting between Netanyahu and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Netanyahu “expressed the hope that the good bilateral relations between Israel and Greece will also find expression in Greece’s voting at the UN.”

Netanyahu thanked the foreign minister for the close relations between Israel and Greece which are expressed in various fields including energy.

“The prime minister also instructed the Director of the National Security Council to coordinate a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus on this issue.”

Furthermore, Netanyahu and Dendias discussed the “need” to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons as well as the opportunities for expanding the cycle of peace and the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz and Greek Ambassador to Israel Kyriakos Loukakis also attended the meeting.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)