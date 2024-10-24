Israel’s Reinvasion of Gaza and the ‘General’s Plan’ – What is Happening in Northern Gaza? (VIDEO EXPLAINER)

October 24, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Palestine Chronicle's Robert Inlakesh explains what is happening in northern Gaza and Israel's real plan. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what is happening in northern Gaza and Israel’s real plan.

Israel is committing some of the worst massacres in Gaza since the beginning of the war in October of 2023.

Yet, if you were to receive your news from Western corporate media, you would probably think that the most significant development of late was a drone strike on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s house.

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what is happening in northern Gaza and Israel’s real plan.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*