Israel’s Reinvasion of Gaza and the ‘General’s Plan’ – What is Happening in Northern Gaza? (VIDEO EXPLAINER)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what is happening in northern Gaza and Israel’s real plan.

Israel is committing some of the worst massacres in Gaza since the beginning of the war in October of 2023.

Yet, if you were to receive your news from Western corporate media, you would probably think that the most significant development of late was a drone strike on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s house.

(The Palestine Chronicle)