By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Per day it is much more expensive than the war in Gaza or with Hezbollah. And it all comes from the ammunition,” according to an expert.

Early estimates indicate that Israel’s war with Iran is costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars a day, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

It cited experts as saying “the biggest single cost” is that of the interceptors “needed to blow up incoming Iranian missiles, which alone can amount to between tens of millions to $200 million a day.”

Other factors are ammunition and aircraft, as well as the extensive damage to buildings, which is estimated to be at least $400 million.

Duration a Factor

WSJ stated that the rising costs could pressure Israel to end the war quickly.

“The main factor which will really determine the cost of the war will be the duration,” Karnit Flug, a former governor of the Bank of Israel and now a senior fellow at the Jerusalem-based think tank Israel Democracy Institute, reportedly said.

Flug noted that Israel’s economy could sustain a short campaign. However, “If it is two weeks or a month it is a very different story,” she added.

The escalation between Israel and Iran began at dawn last Friday when Israel, with tacit support from the United States, launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a large-scale aerial assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and key personnel.

That evening, Iran responded with ‘True Promise 3’, launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli cities. Since then, the number of dead and injured on both sides has increased.

Iran has launched more than 400 missiles at Israel in the last few days, according to the Israeli government, WSJ said, “which require sophisticated air-defense systems to stop.”

Systems and Costs

The David’s Sling system which can shoot down short-to-long range missiles, drones and aircraft, “costs around $700,000 each time it is activated, assuming it uses two interceptors,” according Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies.

Kalisky said Arrow 3, another system being used, “shields against long-range ballistic missiles that leave the earth’s atmosphere, at a cost of around $4 million per interception.”

“An older version of the Arrow, known as Arrow 2, costs around $3 million per interceptor,” the report noted.

In addition, keeping dozens of warplanes in the air, such as F-35 jets, each costs around $10,000 per hour of flight time, Kalisky said.

More Costly than Gaza Offensive

Zvi Eckstein, who heads the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy at Reichman University in Israel, said that “Per day it is much more expensive than the war in Gaza or with Hezbollah. And it all comes from the ammunition,” referring to both defensive and offensive munitions.

According to “an estimate by the institute, a war with Iran that lasts one month will amount to around $12 billion,” the report noted.

(The Palestine Chronicle)