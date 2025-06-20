‘Key Buildings’ Damaged in Israeli Attack on Arak Heavy Water Plant – IAEA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The IAEA says while damage to the nearby Heavy Water Production Plant “was initially not visible, it is now assessed that key buildings at the facility were damaged, including the distillation unit.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that it had information indicating that key buildings at Iran’s Khondab Heavy Water Production Plant were damaged as a result of Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the IAEA said the Khondab (former Arak) Heavy Water Research Reactor, under construction, was hit on June 19.

As the reactor was not operational and did not contain any nuclear material, Director General Grossi said no radiological consequence was expected, the statement noted.

However, while damage to the nearby Heavy Water Production Plant “was initially not visible, it is now assessed that key buildings at the facility were damaged, including the distillation unit,” it added.

At present, no damage has been observed at Iran’s other nuclear sites.

While there has so far been “no major radiological incident as a result of the attacks, Grossi stressed that “the possible nuclear safety and security risks,” the statement said.

“There is a lot of nuclear material in Iran in different places, which means that the potential for a radiological accident with the dispersion in the atmosphere of radioactive materials and particles does exist,” Grossi said.

Violation of Geneva Conventions

Tehran confirmed the strike on the plant in a letter to the IAEA, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that Israel launched “another barbaric and illegal attack in the early hours of Thursday morning on the Khondab research reactor and the adjacent heavy water production plant,” according to the report.

Tehran accused the IAEA of being an “accomplice” in Israel’s “war of aggression,” the report said.

According to Al Mayadeen, Eslami also said that Israel’s attack violates the Geneva Conventions, relevant protocols and the IAEA’s statue.

The letter also emphasized that the attack violates the standards set by the UN Scientific Committee on Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He pointed out that the facility was “under full monitoring and verification” of the IAEA.

Grossi Addresses UNSC

On Friday, Grossi addressed the UN Security Council on the situation in Iran, saying Israel’s attacks on nuclear sites in the country “have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security in Iran.”

He added that, “Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur.”

On X, he said: “Military escalation threatens lives and delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution to provide assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.”

Araghchi in Geneva for Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Friday for talks with the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The Guardian reported that it would be the first face-to-face diplomatic meeting since Israel, with tacit support from the United States, on Friday launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a large-scale aerial assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and key personnel.

The focus of Friday’s talks would be “on how Iran is willing to reduce or close its nuclear programme,” according to the Guardian.

Since the early hours of June 13, Israel — with backing from the United States — has launched a broad military campaign against Iran. The offensive has included the bombing of nuclear and missile facilities and the targeted killings of military commanders and nuclear scientists.

