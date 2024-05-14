‘It is Moral!’ – Ben-Gvir Calls for Gaza Reoccupation, Ethnic Cleansing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We must encourage migration. Encourage the voluntary migration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!” – Itamar Ben-Gvir

Two Israeli ministers reiterated on Tuesday calls for the reoccupation of Gazza while encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from the Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

“First, we must return to Gaza now! We are coming home! To the holy land!” far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said during a march in Sderot near the separating fence with the Gaza Strip.

“And second, we must encourage migration. Encourage the voluntary migration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!”

The march, attended by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and far-right Knesset member Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionist Party, coincided with the anniversary of Israel’s creation in 1948, atop the ruins of Palestinian villages and towns in historic Palestine.

Karhi, a member of the ruling Likud Party, also called for the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza.

“For preserving the security achievements that our soldiers lost their lives for, we must resettle Gaza with security forces and settlers that will embrace the land with love,” he reportedly said.

“This is the only true way to make the Hamas Nazis pay a price and to defend our nation and country.”

This is not the first time Ben-Gvir calls for the deportation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, even prior to the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

He also repeatedly called for Palestinians convicted of “terrorism” to face the death penalty.

Ben-Gvir has been formerly convicted on at least eight charges, including supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism against Palestinians.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)