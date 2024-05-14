Massacres and Destruction – 82 Killed, 234 Injured as Israeli Bombings Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip for the 221st day, committing massacres in Nuseirat and intensifying bombings in Jabaliya, in the north, and Rafah in the south.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli occupation forces committed eight massacres against families in the past 24 hours, resulting in 82 deaths and 234 injuries.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble and on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

At dawn on Tuesday, the occupation forces targeted a four-story residential building belonging to the Karaja family in the new Nuseirat camp, causing numerous casualties.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a number of homes on Al-Ternis Street in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation continues to kill our crews and bomb and destroy our vehicles. AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces are… pic.twitter.com/TtCHnKul3c — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

Major Mahmoud Basal, a Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, confirmed to Quds News Network that crews recovered eight bodies and evacuated the injured from the Karaja family’s home.

A fire reportedly broke out after occupation aircraft targeted the vicinity of the First School in Camp 2 in Nuseirat.

Three wounded were moved to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital due to the bombing of a school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza.

Media sources reported that the fire trapped displaced people inside the school after the warehouses were targeted by the occupation.

In Jabaliya, Israeli raids on homes resulted in two killings and dozens of injuries, who were taken to the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Homes in Beit Lahia were also subjected to intense raids, causing further casualties.

Additionally, Israeli helicopters fired at the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Our crews cannot reach the wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing in Nuseirat. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/fPpE8LFsDc pic.twitter.com/NqpA4IYXog — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

Civil defense crews recovered bodies and injured individuals from the rubble of the Al-Safadi family’s three-story home on Jaffa Street in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, central Gaza City, after it was bombed by Israeli forces.

In Khan Yunis, four people were wounded, one critically, after a house belonging to the Abu Taima family was targeted and completely destroyed by Israeli bombing.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, QNN)