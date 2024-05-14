‘Directly Hit’ – Hezbollah Downs Israeli Spy Balloon, Targets Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah hit three different targets related to an Israeli surveillance balloon in a single operation on Tuesday, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported.

In a statement detailing the operation, Hezbollah said that the three targets were: the launch base, the control mechanism of the balloon, and the military crew operating the equipment.

While the base and the equipment were fully destroyed, according to the statement, the military crew was “directly hit, resulting in deaths and injuries”.

The Balloon

The balloon was reportedly launched over the Adamit settlement to monitor and spy on Lebanon.

Hezbollah stated that the operation came after the surveillance balloon’s movement was accurately monitored and its launching location was pinpointed.

The spokesperson for the Israeli military reportedly admitted that the spy balloon was hit during Hezbollah’s operation, causing its fall in Lebanon.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Israeli media described today’s operation as a “difficult incident”.

More Operations

Hezbollah targeted the 801 Brigade headquarters in the Golan Heights using rocket weapons.

Moreover, “in defense of the resilient southern villages and civilian homes in Lebanon against Israeli aggression”, Hezbollah announced in a statement that it targeted buildings where Israeli occupation soldiers are stationed in Avivim and al-Malikiyah.

Two houses were also directly hit in the Metulla and Arab al-Aramsheh settlements by Hezbollah’s anti-tank missiles.

Israeli media also revealed that an Israeli soldier was killed, while another was severely injured, in the Adamit settlement.

Moreover, a fire reportedly broke out in a supply storage facility at the Tel Hashomer military base in Gosh Dan.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Israeli media further emphasized that Hezbollah forced the Israeli occupation to evacuate several military bases while destroying espionage poles and incurring damages against the Meron surveillance airbase, as well as downing drones.

Meanwhile, settlers still in Kiryat Shmona were ordered to remain in shelters or bunkers, amid fears of rockets being launched at the settlement, the Lebanese media reported.

Since the Start of the War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)