Gaza ‘Ghosts’ Hunt Israeli Soldiers in their Sleep – Israeli Media

The soldier, who had just returned from Gaza, woke up from his sleep in panic, and began opening fire, injuring some of his colleagues.

“We are fighting ghosts in Gaza,” was a line used repeatedly, first by Israeli soldiers, then by Israeli media.

The reference to the Gaza ‘ghosts’ was related to the guerilla war tactics which Palestinian Resistance use while fighting invading Israeli soldiers.

Instead of exposing too many fighters to the Israeli fire all at once, Palestinian Resistance groups fight in small units that often strike and retreat to their positions, possibly underground.

Image of Golani fighters celebrating their escape from northern Gaza on December 21, demonstrated the joy of Israel’s most elite force of being spared death in the Gaza battlefield.

Gaza’s ‘ghosts’ have struck again, this time not in Shejaiya, Jabaliya or Khan Younis, but in Israel itself, namely in the southern town of Ashkelon.

According to Israeli media, an unnamed infantryman was referred to the military police on Wednesday, while spending time at a military retreat in the town of Ashkelon.

Israeli media cited an official army statement saying that “the soldier will not be investigated at this time due to his medical state, and the inquiry will only proceed once authorized by his doctors.”

“Commanders are accompanying the soldiers alongside medical officials, and are confirming appropriate medical treatment for each troop,” an Israeli army spokesperson told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

“The spokesperson added that the injured soldiers were lightly wounded and treated by medical staff, but provided no further details on the status of the shooter,” the Israeli channel reported.

It seems that Gaza’s ghosts are not just a metaphor, but actual ghosts, at least in the minds of Israeli soldiers, visiting those who are carrying out the war on Gaza, even if outside the Strip, in their sleep.

