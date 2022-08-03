Jeremy Corbyn to Al Mayadeen: This is Why I was Accused of ‘Antisemitism’ (VIDEO)

Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has claimed that his support for the Palestinian cause contributed to accusations of ‘antisemitism’ that eventually led to his downfall and his ongoing suspension as a member of parliament for the party.

In an interview with the Lebanese TV network, Al Mayadeen, Corbyn said that ever since he ran to become Labour leader in 2015 he faced “powerful forces,” and named rightwing Israeli then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of them.

“I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that my clearly stated support for the right of Palestinian people to be able to live in peace free from occupation, free from being under siege as in Gaza, and for those living in refugee camps… played a factor in all this,” Corbyn said in the interview, broadcast Sunday.

(Times of Israel, PC, Al Mayadeen)