‘Fire Rained down on Us’ – Palestinian Woman Describes Horrific Israeli Crime (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“My daughter, beside me, was charred. She burned and I could not help her,” the woman said, in a state of shock.

A Palestinian woman told reporters that her husband and daughter were burned to death on Monday night, when Israeli forces set their tent on fire in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a video clip shot by Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Bassam and circulating widely on social media, the woman gave a horrific testimony on the ongoing crimes of the Israeli army against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“What happened, I don’t know,” the woman says, adding, “ but suddenly, fire rained down on us. The tent caught fire on us”.

“And my husband was burned and charred. I know nothing about them. This is what happened, do you know what happened?” she wondered, while sobbing.

“We ran out of the tent while we were burning with fire. This is my daughter and she was burning,” she said, as the camera moved to a young Palestinian girl with burn marks on her hands, face, and all over her body.”

“I was hurt, too, my fingers were broken, I don’t know how. I am shocked, I don’t know what happened,” she said.

“Bring me my husband and my daughter, I just want to see them!”, the woman added.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli occupation aircraft bombed, with several missiles, the tents hosting displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, resulting in the death and wounding of several civilians and causing multiple casualties.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,354 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

