Jewish Settler Kills Young Palestinian Man near Hebron (VIDEO)

Alaa Khalil Qaisiyah, 28, was killed by an armed Jewish settler near Hebron. (Photo: via Social media)

An armed Jewish settler settler killed a young Palestinian man on Friday, near the Palestinian city of ad-Dhahiriya, southwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the young man was identified as 28-year-old Alaa Khalil Qaisiyah.

Qaisiyah reportedly succumbed to the critical wounds he sustained after being shot by a Jewish settler near the illegal settlement of Teneh Omrim.

The Israeli army claim that Qaisiyah was trying to enter the illegal settlement and was carrying a knife.  The circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing attempt, however, remain unclear and based mainly on the Israeli version of events.

There are 22 illegal Jewish settlements in Hebron, in addition to 15 colonial outposts and four industrial settlements. About 21,000 settlers live in these colonial settlements in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)

