Hamas Denounces Israel’s Aggressive Practices in Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEOS)

May 5, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian and Israeli activists protest against house evictions in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Hamas yesterday denounced the assault and intimidation of the residents of occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

In press remarks, Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu described the events in Sheikh Jarrah the night before as a reflection of the Israeli occupation’s barbarism and aggressive practices.

Al-Qanu affirmed that Israel’s ongoing aggressive practices against Sheikh Jarrah’s residents and its attempts to expel them from their homes “entail escalating the confrontation with the occupation and strengthening the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in order to foil its plans.”

Late on Monday, Israeli occupation police assaulted local residents and activists in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting many of them and raided homes.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

