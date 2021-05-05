Hamas Denounces Israel’s Aggressive Practices in Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEOS)

Hamas yesterday denounced the assault and intimidation of the residents of occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood at the hands of Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

An Israeli soldier presses his knee on the neck of Palestinian man in Sheikh Jarrah, occupied Jerusalem, as he screams, “I can’t breathe, you’re suffocated me.” pic.twitter.com/zeim74reWS — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 4, 2021

In press remarks, Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanu described the events in Sheikh Jarrah the night before as a reflection of the Israeli occupation’s barbarism and aggressive practices.

Last night Israeli forces raided homes of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem & assaulted, tear gassed and arrested some of the young men. The families are facing forced displacement from their homes on Thursday where Jewish settlers will take over pic.twitter.com/Am3BeKA5Cs — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 4, 2021

Al-Qanu affirmed that Israel’s ongoing aggressive practices against Sheikh Jarrah’s residents and its attempts to expel them from their homes “entail escalating the confrontation with the occupation and strengthening the steadfastness of Jerusalemites in order to foil its plans.”

Late on Monday, Israeli occupation police assaulted local residents and activists in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting many of them and raided homes.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)