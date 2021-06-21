Jewish Settler Pepper-Sprays Four Palestinian Girls in Sheikh Jarrah

Four girls were attacked with pepper spray in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: via Shehab Agency)

Four Palestinian minors, ranging in ages from 12 to 14 years, sustained injuries after being pepper-sprayed in the face by a Jewish settler in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that four teenage girls were training to perform dabkeh dance during an artistic event held in the neighborhood when a Jewish settler pepper-sprayed them, causing them burns on their faces.

The settler chased after the four girls after pepper spraying them and then filed a complaint with Israeli police. The police detained two Palestinian youth after the attack and did nothing to the settler.

Dozens of families in Sheikh Jarrah have been facing the imminent risk of forced expulsion from their homes for the benefit of Jewish settlers.

