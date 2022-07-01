WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Woman’s Funeral in Beit Ummar

Israeli soldiers attacked a Palestinian woman's funeral. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked a Palestinian woman’s funeral in the town of Beit Ummar, in the southern West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Awad, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the coffin of the deceased Palestinian woman as well as the pallbearers as the funeral passed through the main entrance to the town.

Awad said the Isreali soldiers fired lives shots into the air, kicked the pallbearers, and fired teargas canisters and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the funeral. No injuries were reported.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

