IN PHOTOS: Palestinian Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Besieged Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza municipality announced in a statement on Saturday that the local civil defense was able to completely control a fire in the eastern region of the Gaza Strip.

A large fire broke out in a landfill in Juhr al-Dik, southeast of Gaza City, on Thursday, for reasons that have yet to be confirmed.

In the last two days, Gaza’s civil defense and firefighters relentlessly tried to put the fire down.

Gaza authorities on Thursday had called for help to extinguish the fire and for international pressure on Israel to lift the blockade and let equipment in.

According to a previous statement by the municipality, the landfill receives an average of 1,000 tons of waste and solid waste per day.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties as a result of the fire.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the Gaza Strip joined the civil defense in their desperate attempt to contain the massive blaze. He sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)