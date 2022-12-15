Settler Groups Call on Followers to Storm Al-Aqsa during Jewish Holidays

The Union of Temple Mount Institutions has called on its supporters and followers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah which starts on December 19, Ma’an news reported on Wednesday.

The official Jewish rabbinate in cooperation with the Western Wall Heritage Trust and the Israeli occupation’s Municipality of Jerusalem placed a huge menorah at Al-Buraq Plaza ahead of the Hanukkah festivities.

According to the Jewish Rabbinate, the menorah’s candles will be lit every day at 4:30 pm Jerusalem time.

Right-wing settlers have repeatedly used Jewish holidays to raid the Muslim holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)