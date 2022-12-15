Settler Groups Call on Followers to Storm Al-Aqsa during Jewish Holidays

December 15, 2022 Blog, News
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Al-Qastal)

The Union of Temple Mount Institutions has called on its supporters and followers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque during the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah which starts on December 19, Ma’an news reported on Wednesday.

The official Jewish rabbinate in cooperation with the Western Wall Heritage Trust and the Israeli occupation’s Municipality of Jerusalem placed a huge menorah at Al-Buraq Plaza ahead of the Hanukkah festivities.

According to the Jewish Rabbinate, the menorah’s candles will be lit every day at 4:30 pm Jerusalem time.

Right-wing settlers have repeatedly used Jewish holidays to raid the Muslim holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*