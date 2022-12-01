Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian Teenager in Hebron

A Palestinian teenager was injured on Thursday when Jewish settlers assaulted him in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Jewish settlers assaulted 17-year-old Wadi Sadr on al-Shalaleh Street, in the center of the city.

They held the Palestinian boy and attacked him using metal bars, causing bruises all over his body, before his family was able to rescue him and take him to the hospital.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

