EU Urges Israel to Release Critically Ill Palestinian Child Prisoner

January 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian child prisoner Amal Nakhleh is suffering from an autoimmune disease that requires regular medication and medical attention. (Photo: via Social Media)

The European Union on Monday urged Israel to release critically-ill Palestinian prisoner Amal Muamar Nakhleh, after Israeli occupation authorities extended his administrative detention until May 18, 2022, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The European Union Delegation for Relations with Palestine took it to Twitter to condemn the placing of Nakhleh in administrative detention.

According to a press release issued by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Nakhleh, a 17-year-old Palestinian refugee from the Jalazone camp, was placed in administrative detention by the Israeli forces for six months on January 21, 2021.

The administrative detention was then extended for four months in May 2021 and then again in September 2021 for an additional four months.

Amal was born three months prematurely and was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a severe autoimmune disease. This condition requires continuous medical treatment and monitoring. Just a few months prior to his detention, Amal underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass.

“17-year-old Palestinian Amal Muamar Nakhleh’s detention was extended until 18 May 2022. He has been administratively detained by Israeli authorities since 21 Jan 2021, and so far spent nearly 1 year in prison without being informed of the charges,” EU tweeted.

Commenting on Nakhleh’s serious medical condition, the EU delegation said:

“He suffers from a severe autoimmune disease and imprisonment poses significant risks to his health.”

“Under international law, children and their rights must be protected, and the use of administrative detention without formal charges must cease,” it concluded.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

