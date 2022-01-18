EU Urges Israel to Release Critically Ill Palestinian Child Prisoner

The European Union on Monday urged Israel to release critically-ill Palestinian prisoner Amal Muamar Nakhleh, after Israeli occupation authorities extended his administrative detention until May 18, 2022, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The European Union Delegation for Relations with Palestine took it to Twitter to condemn the placing of Nakhleh in administrative detention.

1/2 17 year old Palestinian Amal Muamar Nakhleh’s detention was extended until 18 May 2022. He has been administratively detained by Israeli authorities since 21 Jan 2021, and so far spent nearly 1 year in prison without being informed of the charges. pic.twitter.com/zhiVMrxRnN — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) January 18, 2022

According to a press release issued by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Nakhleh, a 17-year-old Palestinian refugee from the Jalazone camp, was placed in administrative detention by the Israeli forces for six months on January 21, 2021.

The administrative detention was then extended for four months in May 2021 and then again in September 2021 for an additional four months.

"Neither Amal nor his family are aware of the charges against him and have been informed by the Israeli authorities that it is a “confidential administrative case.”" https://t.co/UHD44D0ESU via @PalestineChron — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 14, 2022

Amal was born three months prematurely and was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a severe autoimmune disease. This condition requires continuous medical treatment and monitoring. Just a few months prior to his detention, Amal underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass.

Israeli occupation authorities extended the administrative detention of 17-year-old Palestinian Amal Muamar Nakhleh from Jalazon Camp until 18 May 2022. He has been administratively detained by IOF since 21 January 2021 without a trial or charge.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/sptOdGLGz9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2022

Commenting on Nakhleh’s serious medical condition, the EU delegation said:

“He suffers from a severe autoimmune disease and imprisonment poses significant risks to his health.”

“Under international law, children and their rights must be protected, and the use of administrative detention without formal charges must cease,” it concluded.

