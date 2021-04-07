Jewish Settlers Assault Palestinian Mother, Baby in Hebron

Jewish settlers assaulted a Palestinian mother and her baby in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mufeed Sharbati, a resident, said that a group of hardcore settlers physically assaulted his 23-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old baby at the Ash-Shuhada Street in the city as the latter were on their way for a family visit.

Sharbati added that settlers instruct their children to harass Palestinians in the area, as they did with his 10-year-old son on Monday.

The city of Hebron, which houses the Ibrahimi Mosque, is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 notoriously aggressive Jewish settlers who live in compounds heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from 800 heavily guarded settlers.

