Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in July (VIDEO)

A young Palestinian man succumbed on Wednesday night to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire last July, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Mohammad Herzallah, 30, died from severe injuries in the head after he was shot by Israeli forces during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Herzallah, who was detained by Israel in 2013 and spent a year and a half behind Israeli bars, was shot with a live bullet in the head as the Israeli forces raided Nablus’ Old City on July 24.

Media coverage: "A sad farewell to 30-year-old Palestinian youth Mohammad Herzallah, who succumbed today to injuries sustained nearly four months ago by Israeli occupation forces' live bullets during a military raid into the Old City of Nablus." pic.twitter.com/0U2enoXWYa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 23, 2022

He underwent several surgeries in hospitals in Nablus, Bethlehem’s Beit Jala, and Ramallah, before he succumbed to his wounds.

With Herzallah’s death, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in 2022 rises to 202, according to official data released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)