Jewish Settlers Attack Disabled Palestinian near Nablus

A disabled Palestinian was injured on Monday after he was attacked by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Local sources told the media that the settlers attacked Youssef Hajja and Samir Ahmed Seif in the village of Burqa, near Nablus, adding that they had beaten Seif despite the fact that is disabled.

Spread #HijabIsOurRight | #Palestine | https://t.co/QUyx41dVaT | Alaqsa Voice correspondent: Settlers attack young men in the Bab al-Wad area in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, and beat the young Samir Seif, who suffers from a movement disability — Palestine News Sharer 🇵🇸 (@PalNewsSharer21) February 15, 2022

The sources added that the Red Crescent transferred Seif to the hospital for treatment.

The incident comes days after Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the city of Nablus following a raid on his home, in addition to killing another and wounding 70 others during a protest against illegal settlement construction in the Nablus-district town of Beita.

Settlers in the illegal settlement of Homish were recently reported to have escalated their attacks against Palestinians and their properties in Burqa.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)