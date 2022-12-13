UN Envoy ‘Aware of Crimes Committed against Palestinian Children’ by Israel

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, said on Monday that she is “aware of the daily crimes committed against Palestinian children,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

Gamba has reportedly expressed her anger with such crimes in a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki in Ramallah, according to MEMO.

Gamba affirmed her cooperation and coordination with the Palestinian Authority “to protect Palestinian children in light of the escalating Israeli violations and settlers’ violence.”

She stressed that the essence of her work is to ensure the protection of children in conflict areas, and that, according to her legal mandate, she has the authority to visit conflict areas and hold meetings and talks with the parties in the regions to urge them to provide protection for children from violence and crimes.

At the same time, she stressed that this visit will not be the last. She looks forward to cooperating with the Palestinian government and providing special training for workers in the Palestinian ministries.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)