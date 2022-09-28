Israeli Military Drone Maker Hacked by ‘Unknown Actor’

Elbit Systems Drone. (Illustration: courtesy Elbit Systems website)

An Israeli arms contractor specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has fallen victim to a hack that impacted nearly 400 employees, the company said, RT reported on Wednesday.

The firm announced the cyber attack in a notification to authorities in Maine earlier this month, noting that sensitive personal data was likely stolen from its US branch, Elbit America.

“On June 8, 2022, someone attempted to interfere with Elbit America’s cyber operations. We immediately shut down our network and took steps to secure our environment,” the company said in a letter to those potentially affected by the breach.

After hiring a “leading cybersecurity firm” to investigate, Elbit said it determined that “an unknown actor gained access to and obtained certain data” from its network, including “individuals’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, direct deposit information, and ethnicity.”

The company offered few other details about the cyber intrusion, but said it did not believe any personal information had been “misused as a result of this incident.”

Elbit has come under fire from human rights organizations for its role in supplying the Israeli military with attack, reconnaissance, and spy drones.

