Report: Israeli Soldiers Refuse Military Service after 3 Deaths on Egyptian Border

Following last week’s attack on the Egyptian border, Isreali soldiers are refusing military services in the area, the Israeli Walla news website revealed on Friday.

The soldiers, according to Walla, have imposed several conditions, including the reduction of service hours from twelve to eight.

Last week, a 22-year Egyptian border policeman killed two Israeli soldiers before sneaking through the highly equipped barbed barrier to exchange in a gun battle that led to his death, along with the killing of a third Israeli soldier.

The Bardelas Battalion, the Israeli army website states, operates the Arava Region, which stretches from the Dead Sea to Eilat.

According to the Walla report, Israeli soldiers said that they were unable to perform such long shifts under poor weather conditions.

(MEMO, PC)