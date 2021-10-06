WATCH: Palestinian Journalist Released after Spending 11 Months in Administrative Detention

Israeli occupation authorities released female Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel on Tuesday, after holding her in administrative detention for 11 months, The Middle East Monitor reported.

Last November, the Israeli army arrested Al-Taweel while she was passing through the Yitzhar checkpoint, according to MEMO.

Her father, Jamal, who had spent 20 months held in administrative detention – without charge or trial – in 2019, went on hunger strike to protest his daughter’s illegal detention.

The moment when Palestinian journalist, Bushra Al-Taweel, 28-year-old, was released after spending 11 months in administrative detention, without charge or trial, inside Israeli jails. It's Time To Free All Administrative Detainees!#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/471Z372AcO — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 5, 2021

Al-Taweel, 27, is a Palestinian journalist and activist who documents the continued violations committed by Israel against Palestinian prisoners, MEMO noted.

Al-Taweel has spent several terms inside Israeli jails in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

#Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel embraces freedom after 11 months of administrative detention in Isr@eli prison.@aboutpalestine1 pic.twitter.com/zLWqHlUYYb — aboutpalestine (@aboutpalestine1) October 5, 2021

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

Around 4,500 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)