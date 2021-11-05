Israeli Authorities Reinstate Detention of Hunger-Striking Prisoner Qawasmeh

Israeli occupation authorities reinstated on Thursday the administrative detention of Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 106 days demanding his freedom, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On October 6, an Israeli court issued a verdict freezing the administrative detention of 24-year-old Qawasmeh. However, since he remained captive in Kaplan Hospital, Qawasmeh decided to continue his hunger strike until his release.

Israeli occupation authorities reinstated today the administrative detention, without charge or trial, of Palestinian prisoner Meqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 106 days demanding his freedom.

The court also decided to transfer Qawasmeh from Kaplan Hospital to the infamous Ramla Prison Clinic, where many ex-Palestinian prisoners died in recent years due to the inhumane treatment of the detainees hospitalized there.

“What is happening with the prisoner Qawasmeh is nothing but a decision to kill him, despite medical reports confirming how critical his health condition is,” Jawad Boulus, an attorney of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), told WAFA.

Administrative detention is an Israeli procedure that allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

His body has turned into a skeleton. #photo Detainee Meqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 105 days, in the "Kaplan" Hospital#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/7tEL9rsJik — NewPress (@NewPress_en) November 3, 2021

Along with Qawasmeh, at least another four prisoners are on hunger strike demanding their freedom from administrative detention.

The other prisoners are Kayed al-Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 113 days, Alaa Al-Aaraj (89 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (80 days), and Ayyad Hureimi (39 days).

