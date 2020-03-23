Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Motorist in West Bank

Jewish settlers today attacked a Palestinian motorist with stones in the northern West Bank, causing damage but no injuries.

A resident of Silat al-Dahr village, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers threw stones at his car near his village breaking its windows and hijacking the car after he and his family were able to get out of it and run away.

Condemning solely Jewish settlers while sparing the rest of Israeli society is equivalent to political whitewashing https://t.co/qqFQM1a7VJ pic.twitter.com/td1Xb7sCL1 — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) March 17, 2020

He said he filed a complaint with the Palestinian police, who contacted their Israeli counterparts and got the car back.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

UPDATE #SouthHebronHills: Yesterday night one Palestinian human right #activist was #arrested in Bir Al Idd. Today several Palestinians have been attacked by Israeli #settlers and soldiers in Umm Al Amad, Qawawis and At Tuwani village.#violence #occupation #palestine pic.twitter.com/l6POEJmr4c — Operation Dove (@TogetherTuwani) January 12, 2019

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)