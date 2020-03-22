As Coronavirus Reaches Gaza, the Besieged Strip on High Alert (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday the first two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Deputy Health Minister Youssef Abulreesh said that the two Palestinian patients had returned from Pakistan via Gaza’s Rafah border with neighboring Egypt on Thursday.

The two, who exhibited symptoms of the illness, were placed in quarantine and not allowed into the community.

While fears are growing that besieged and crowded Gaza is an ideal environment for the spread of the coronavirus, preparations continue throughout the Strip to protect the particularly vulnerable population from the deadly disease.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)