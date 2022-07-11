Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Jewish settlers on Monday attacked Palestinian civilians in various parts of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the town of al-Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah, Jewish settlers assaulted and injured a Palestinian man who was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Israeli colonial settlers Saturday July 9 marking the first day of Muslims’ Eid Al-Adha, attacked Palestinian citizens in different parts of the occupied West Bank. A group of Israeli settlers, protected by Israeli troops, attacked Palestinian homes in the Jaber neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/bO9NAHpiwU — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) July 11, 2022

Jewish settlers also attacked a Palestinian family in the northern Jordan Valley, and in the Salfit area, in the north of the West Bank.

Settles often carry out their attacks under army protection and are rarely detained or prosecuted for their violent actions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)