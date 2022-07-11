Jewish Settlers Brutally Attack Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

July 11, 2022 Blog, News
A man was hospitalized following a brutal attack by Jewish settlers. (Photo: via WAFA)

Jewish settlers on Monday attacked Palestinian civilians in various parts of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the town of al-Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah, Jewish settlers assaulted and injured a Palestinian man who was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Jewish settlers also attacked a Palestinian family in the northern Jordan Valley, and in the Salfit area, in the north of the West Bank.

Settles often carry out their attacks under army protection and are rarely detained or prosecuted for their violent actions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

