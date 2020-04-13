Jewish Settlers Destroy Crops, Flood Palestinian Farmlands with Wastewater

For the second week in a row, Jewish settlers from the illegal Gush Etzion settlement bloc opened the wastewater drains to flood Palestinian farmlands near the Beit Ummar village in the southern West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Mohammad Awad told reporters that the wastewater flooded the farms planted with grapevines, adding that the Jewish settlers intentionally repeat this move every year to destroy the crops causing serious damage and financial losses to the farmers.

The land is estimated at 20 dunums in area and owned by two local families.

🚨In light of spread of Coronavirus, Zionist settlers flood Palestinian citizens' lands with wastewater in town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/CCTucrXZWg — Msdr (@msdrnews_e) April 5, 2020

The occupied West Bank is subject to regular and repeated attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, who try to seize the land of settlement expansion.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

This is your chance to translate your solidarity into action by keeping the Palestine Chronicle active, disseminating important information about Palestine in both English and French to the world. https://t.co/tgB77etEhZ pic.twitter.com/w2i12eqO6a — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2020

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Israeli settlers never suspend their racists attacks at Palestinians during the lockdown to slow the spread of #COVID19. Dumping sewage water in Palestinians' lands and spitting at their vehicles intensify Palestinians' suffering. #SpreadSolidarity https://t.co/eSvxizlT9P pic.twitter.com/KqowQP6B2v — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) April 7, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)