No to Sports-Wash: UK Activists Protest against Puma

Pro-Palestine activists protest outside a Puma store. (Photo: via Social Media)

Several demonstrations were held across the United Kingdom yesterday against Puma to demand that the sports brand end its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association (IFA). Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear.

The protests, called for by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw demonstrators gathering in front of Puma stores in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Chester and other parts of the UK. Protesters chanted slogans that condemned Israeli apartheid in occupied Palestine.

The brand has been facing a growing boycott movement over its deal with the IFA, which includes six illegal Jewish settlement teams.

Campaigners have accused Puma of complicity in Israel’s apartheid by allowing its brand to “sports-wash” Israeli crimes.

Over 200 Palestinian sports teams recently wrote to Spanish and Italian football clubs FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan to cancel their upcoming “friendly” matches in Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

