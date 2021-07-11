No to Sports-Wash: UK Activists Protest against Puma

Several demonstrations were held across the United Kingdom yesterday against Puma to demand that the sports brand end its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association (IFA). Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear.

The protests, called for by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), saw demonstrators gathering in front of Puma stores in London, Brighton, Liverpool, Chester and other parts of the UK. Protesters chanted slogans that condemned Israeli apartheid in occupied Palestine.

IMAGES: Puma UK flagship store, Carnaby Street, London, 10/7/21. Pro-Palestine activists protest against Puma's sponsorship of apartheid Israel's Football Association and call on UK shoppers and football clubs to #BoycottPuma. pic.twitter.com/Zmt27L68yn — Ron F (@TheWeeklyBull) July 10, 2021

The brand has been facing a growing boycott movement over its deal with the IFA, which includes six illegal Jewish settlement teams.

Campaigners have accused Puma of complicity in Israel’s apartheid by allowing its brand to “sports-wash” Israeli crimes.

📣@PUMA, we're taking action against you until you end your complicity in Israeli apartheid🚫#BoycottPuma protests will be taking place across the UK outside stores selling Puma TOMORROW! Video by @TRCdocumentary GET INVOLVED IN YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY⬇️https://t.co/cNbm0kYHVm pic.twitter.com/p5Qz7gOtqW — PSC (@PSCupdates) July 9, 2021

Over 200 Palestinian sports teams recently wrote to Spanish and Italian football clubs FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan to cancel their upcoming “friendly” matches in Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)