Jewish Settlers Destroy Dozens of Olive trees near Nablus

June 5, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers cut down around 36 fully grown olive trees in the village of Burin, near Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Munir Qadous, a member of the human rights group Yesh Din, told WAFA that Jewish settlers sneaked their way into agricultural land in the southern part of the village of Burin and cut down at least 36 fully grown olive trees belonging to a local resident.

Settlers further set fire to the wheat fields in the village. However, Palestinian residents managed to put out the fire and prevented it from spreading.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

